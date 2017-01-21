Gunmen on tricycle ‘abduct Borno council chairman’

Related News

The chairman of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, Modu Guja, has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

A security source who asked not to be named told PREMIUM TIMES that the council chairman was kidnapped Friday evening when some men drove on a tricycle (popularly known as Keke) to his Lagos Street home in Maiduguri pretending to be plain-clothed security personnel.

The gunmen, according to the police source, went into the chairman’s house and asked him out for some questioning.

“We just received an information from top a government official of Borno state that the Caretaker Chairman of Bama local government areas of Borno state, Ali Guja, was taken away from his residence at Lagos street, Maiduguri, by two unknown men who came in a keke Napep tricycle,” said the police source.

“The two men disguised as security operatives and took him to unknown destination.

“Till this moment, we do not have any idea about his whereabouts,” the source said.

The abducted chairman will be the first serving government official of Borno State to be abducted in the last four years.

His vice chairman, was two weeks ago arrested by military personnel in connection with alleged hiding of a Boko Haram terrorist in the home of another council chairman.