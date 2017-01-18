Councillor, four others arrested for allegedly diverting 300 bags of rice meant for IDPs

A Supervisory Councillor for Agriculture in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State, Umar Ibrahim, and four others have been arrested by the Maiduguri office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for the alleged diversion of 300 bags of rice.

The rice was donated by Danish Refugee Council, DRC, a Non-Governmental Organization and meant for Internally Displayed Persons, IDPs, in the council.

The arrest was triggered by intelligence report.

Others arrested along with the councillor are Bulama Zangebe, Modu Bulama, Halilu Abdullahi, and Abacha Ali.
According to some of the suspects, the Caretaker Chairman of Mafa Local Government, Shettima Maina, allegedly instructed the sale of the rice to the duo of Lawan Ibrahim of Bolori Stores and Umar Salisu at the rate of N8,500 per bag.

Mr. Maina and two other suspects are still at large.

