Boko Haram: IDPs in host communities to be relocated to govt facilities – PCNI

Related News

There are plans to resettle internally displaced persons living in host communities in the north-east to government facilities, the Presidential Committee on North-east Initiative, PCNI, said on Tuesday.

The Vice Chairman of PCNI, Tijani Tumsah, told journalists in Abuja at a press briefing that the mandate of the committee is to harness resources in the rehabilitation and provision of humanitarian intervention in order to bring about succour to victims ravaged by insurgency.

According to the committee, there is ongoing negotiations for loan of over $400 million from the World Bank and African Development Bank to help rebuild the region.

Mr. Tumsah further explained that the committee had a security tour of the north-east in collaboration with the military to fill the gap of humanitarian needs of the IDP.

Also speaking on the achievement of PCNI, a senator, Ali Ndume, said, “There are plans to take children in the north-east back to school.

“Some have left school; there is a scholarship programme for over 2000 students.”

The PCNI was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in October last year to address the humanitarian situation in the north-east.