Boko Haram: Court adjourns Ndume’s trial

Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday
adjourned hearing in Mohammed Ndume’s trial till February 2.

Mr. Ndume represents Borno South in the Senate and was recently removed as senate leader.

In his ruling, Justice Kolawole ordered the prosecution to pay cost for filing an application out of time.
At the resumed hearing, the prosecuting counsel, Chinyere Emezina, told the court that there was a pending motion filed and dated January 13 before the court.

Ms. Emezina urged the court to hear the motion in order to continue with the trial.

The defence counsel, Rickey Tarfa, however, did not oppose the application, but rather urged the court for cost for the late filling of the motion.

Mr. Ndume was arraigned in 2011 on a four-count charge of allegedly sponsoring the violent Boko Haram sect.
The lawmaker has denied the charges.

The offence Contravened Sections 3(b), 4(1) (a) and 7(1) (b) of the Terrorism Prevention Act.

