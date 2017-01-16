Former Borno Assembly Speaker is dead

Borno_State_map

A former speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Asheikh Bashir, is dead.

Mr. Bashir died on Monday while on admission at an Abuja hospital where he was receiving treatment for a protracted illness.

He was buried in Maiduguri at about 4:30 p.m. shortly after his corpse arrived from Abuja.

The Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, led a delegation of government officials to attend the funeral of the deceased politician.

Late Mr. Bashir came into political limelight in 2003 when he was elected member representing Marte Local Government in the Borno State House of Assembly.

He became popular in the state when he assumed speakership of the Assembly following the impeachment of a non-performing speaker.

But he served for only nine days before he was forced to resign.

Between 2007 and 2015, he continued to serve as adviser to former governor Ali Sheriff and the incumbent governor Kashim Shettima.

He was survived by two wives and some children.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.