Winners emerge in Bauchi Quranic competition, get new cars

The 31st Edition of Bauchi State Quranic Recitation Competition ended in Darazo on Saturday, with Malam Amir Yunusa and Miss Aisha Musa emerging overall winners in the male and female categories, and carting away brand new cars.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other prizes distributed to participants included four tricycles, 22 motorcycles, 15 sewing machines, 15 bicycles and over 154 consolation items.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman of the committee for the competition, Zubairu Madaki, said the 216 males and females from the 20 Local Government Areas of the state participated in the competition.

He said the state government released N57million for the exercise, which was used in the purchase of the prizes and the organization of the competition.

The chairman commended participants and those who had been supporting the competition, calling on Muslims to be reciting the Holy Quran and encouraging their children to do same. (NAN)