Adamawa govt sacks revenue agency chairman

The Adamawa Government on Saturday announced the sacking of the Executive Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue, Idris Tuta .

Briefing journalists on the outcome of a special meeting of the State Executive Council, the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, said the removal of the chairman was sequel to the adoption of a White Paper on re-positioning the board.

Mr. Sajoh said that other measures to be taken included the review of the state revenue laws for it to be in line with current realities.

He said the meeting also discussed the 2017 budget, expected to be presented by the governor to the State Assembly on Monday.

Also speaking, the state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Silas Sanga, who is the chairman of the State Committee on Revenue, said that the council had also mandated the his committee to look into other state revenue generating outfits.

