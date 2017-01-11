Adamawa received N4.8 billion from Paris Club refunds — Gov. Jibrillah

Governor Jibrilla Bindow Photo: BBC Hausa
Governor Jibrilla Bindow Photo: BBC Hausa

Gov. Muhammadu Jibrillah of Adamawa on Wednesday announced that the state received N4.8 billion as part of its Paris Club refunds from the Federal Government.

The Federal Government recently released N522.74 billion to the 36 states as part of the reimbursement for the over deduction from the Paris Club.

The governor spoke shortly after the State Executive Council meeting held Yola.

Mr. Jibrillah said the fund would be used to pay outstanding salary arrears of workers and pensioners.

The governor said the government would strictly adhere to the requirements for accessing the fund.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.