NSCDC warns against increased hypnotism, rape of teenage girls in Borno

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, on Sunday said some youth in Maiduguri now hypnotise teenage girls with drugs and charms in order to rape them.

The Commandant of the corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Maiduguri.

Mr. Abdullahi said the command recorded three cases of rape in one week between December 20 and December 30, 2016.

“The ugly trend was reported by parents of the victims (names withheld), from Gomari Coasting, London Ciki and Jidari Polo in Maiduguri.

“The victims who are teenagers aged between 13 and 14 years old, confessed that some youths had canal knowledge of them using drugs and charms during which none of them could recall what happened.

“The command also conducted a medical examination on the girls which revealed that there was a serious penetration while the others were confirmed to be pregnant.

“The three girls recalled that they were abducted in a tricycle before they were taken to separate location where they were raped.

“We, therefore, call on parents to ensure proper upbringing of their children and wards, and monitor their movements.

“No arrest has been made so far, but the command will work tirelessly to bring the culprits to book,” the commandant said.

(NAN)