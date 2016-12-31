Federal Ministry expels 29 College students over riot

Related News

The Federal Ministry of Education has approved the expulsion of 29 students of the Federal College of Education, (TECH) Gombe.

The students were dismissed for their roles in a riot that took place in June.

Admission will be withdrawn from 35 other students, and another 11 will repeat an academic session, the school said.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the College Provost, Adamu Abbas.

He said the punishment was recommended by a committee set by the college to investigate the causes of the riot.

“In a letter dated 6th December 2016 the Minister of Education has approved the recommendations of the College’s expanded management committee held on 20th July 2016 on the number of students based on their established level of involvement in the riot,” Mr. Abbas said.