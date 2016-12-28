Adamawa community on edge over threat of ethnic violence

Related News

There is tension in Tigno community in Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State following an alleged threat of violent conflict between two ethnic groups in the community.

The development followed a misunderstanding between members of the Hausa community, who are mostly rice farmers and traders, and the Tsobo of Suwa, who are the dominant group in the area, over the lynching of a suspected motorcycle thief.

The spokesman of the Hausa community, Muhammadu Usman, claimed that the mob that lynched the suspected thief were commercial motorcyclists made up of youth from both ethnic groups.

“To our surprise, some people bent on making trouble claimed that body parts of the suspect were removed by the Hausa and are insisting that the parts be returned to avert a breach of public peace.

“They also warned Hausa cyclists to keep off Suwa area or face deadly consequences.”

Mr. Usman explained that a picture of the corpse of the suspect presented at a meeting of stakeholders showed that no body part was missing.

He said the picture had doused the initial tension that followed an alleged reprisal attack on some Hausa people.

He said there was fresh tension however after one Garba Aya, a rice dealer, was allegedly murdered .

“The problem now is that some people are saying that they are just waiting for the festive period to end before dealing with us.

“We are not taking the threat lightly and have lodged complaint with the Police Area Command and the SSS”, Mr. Usman said.

“We are appealing to the authorities to take concrete steps in averting an ethnic crisis,” he said.

When contacted, the District Head of Suwa, Alfred Luwa, confirmed that there was a security challenge but said the matter was under control following the stakeholders meeting.

Mr. Luwa said he had gone round villages in the area to sue for peace and canvass the need for peaceful coexistence among the two ethnic groups.

When contacted, the Adamawa Police Command spokesman, Othman Abubakar, said he was not aware of the development.

Mr. Abubakar however assured that the police was committed to ensuring law and order in the area.