3,000 IDPs return to Damasak town reclaimed from Boko Haram

At least 3000 internally displaced persons were helped by Nigeria troops to get back to their deserted home town, Damasak, on Monday after the recapture of the area from Boko Haram insurgents.

Damasak, a former commercial border community, about 200km away from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, is one of the worst hit Borno towns that fell under the control of Boko Haram about two years ago.

On Monday, the Nigeria Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, led other top military officials to reopen the road leading to the desolate community.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Army, Sani Usman, said the effort was part of the confidence building strategy of the Nigeria Army.

“Following the clearance of Boko Haram terrorists’ stronghold in Sambisa forest and confidence building visit to celebrate the Yuletide period with troops in Operation LAFIYA DOLE by the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army led by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, over 3,000 refugees and internally displaced persons returned to Damasak town, Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State today”, he said.

He said the returnees were received in Damasak town by an array of local government officials, traditional rulers, village elders, and religious leaders.

He added that the returning persons were allowed to embark of the trip after they were all screened by the military, civilian JTF and vigilantes.

