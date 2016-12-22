Nigeria Army begins road construction to Sambisa Forest

Related News

Nigeria Army has started the construction of road network to Sambisa to ease troops operations in mopping up Boko Haram insurgents in the forest.

Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, stated this during a press conference at the Maimalari cantonment in Maiduguri.

“We have embarked on roads construction within the Sambisa forest to open up the area and also ease our operations in within the theatre.

“Construction of the roads will ease fighting troops in their effort to mop up the Boko Haram insurgency from their hideout,” the major general said.

He called on individuals and corporate organisations to support the military, as everything could not be left to government.

Such support was essential in reviving the economic development of the north-east, he said.

“I also urge the general public to continue to support the military in the north-east through the provision of useful information and not to follow the ways of some media outfit that were bent to bring down the military.”