Taraba workers protest unpaid salaries

Related News

Workers in Taraba State have scheduled Thursday to protest the inability of the state and local governments to pay salaries, gratuity and pension.

The workers, under the aegis of Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, JPSNC, are also aggrieved by the non-implementation of annual increments and promotions by the state and local governments.

In a bulletin titled ‘Notice of Protest’ issued at the end of its meeting on Tuesday, the council directed workers in the state to converge at the state secretariat complex by 7.00 a.m. Thursday for the protest.

According to the bulletin signed by its officials, Tukur Taji, Yildet Bigwan and Alama Pius, the council is also demanding the immediate removal of the state government’s consultants on salary, Starter Point Consultants, alleging gross incompetence of the firm in handling salary issues of the state.

The council said removal of the consultants had become imperative because of the intractable problems and sufferings its one year operation has brought upon workers in the state.

Meanwhile, senior special assistant to the state governor on media and publicity, Sylvanus Giwa, has appealed to the workers to shelve confrontation and engage the state government in dialogue to resolve the issues at stake. He said the government’s door was wide open for dialogue.

Mr. Giwa said the problems on ground were not peculiar to Taraba State, adding that the governor deserves a pat on the back for paying salaries as at when due unlike many other states in the country.