NEMA confirms 20 killed, 10,000 displaced in Taraba communal clash

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has confirmed that 20 persons lost their lives and about10,000 others were displaced in the recent communal clash in Dan-Anacha village in Gassol Local Government area of Taraba State.

Sa’ad Bello, the Agency’s Coordinator in charge of Adamawa and Taraba Operational Offices, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Yola.

Mr. Bello said that the displaced persons, mostly children and women, were camped in four camps in the state.

“So far, 20 people were killed and about 10,000 internally displaced in the recent communal crisis between farmers and herdsmen in Dan-Anacha village in Gassol LGA of Taraba State,” Mr. Bello said.

He said that the number of injured persons had not been ascertained.

Mr. Bello commended the efforts of Taraba State Emergency Management Agency for reaching out to the affected areas.

He said that NEMA was contacting security operatives on the safety situation to enable its members reach all affected areas with additional humanitarian assistance.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the violence which commenced on Saturday through Sunday.

Sources from the area said the crisis started on Saturday when two corpses of Fulanis were found killed in a bush. This triggered their kingpins carrying out reprisal attacks on Tivs, mostly farmers.

” I counted about 20 corpses who were believed to have been killed early hours of today, Sunday,” a resident of the area told PREMIUM TIMES.

“Many people including women and children are nowhere to be found,” the source added.