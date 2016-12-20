Borno Polytechnic workers threaten strike over govt’s biometric screening

Related News

Academic and senior staff members of Borno state-owned Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri on Tuesday accused the state government of having a “sinister motive” behind the ongoing verification and biometric data capturing of its workers.

Speaking at a press conference in the school, leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, ASUP, and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnic, SSANIP, said the exercise, which started about seven months ago, had left many workers without salaries for about six months now.

The state governor, Kashim Shettima, had in May sanctioned the verification of the state workforce and directed that no worker be paid until captured in the exercise.

The exercise involves each worker filling and personally submitting a verification form to the committee constituted for the exercise.

Afterwards, each worker was to be invited via a random text message to appear before a Biometric data capturing team, with their bank details including Bank Verification Numbers.

Many workers had been left without salaries for months because of the issues they encountered with the second part of the screening.

The Nigeria Labour Congress had in September appealed to the state government to allow the workers to be paid while the exercise continued. But the government insisted on paying only those whose biometric details had been captured.

The governor had however pledged that all those who had completed the exercise would have the arrears of their salaries paid.

The workers of Ramat Polytechnic said the state government was deliberately subjecting them to untold hardships by embarking on the verification.

They said the exercise which ought to last two months has dragged on because it was being handle by “inexperienced and incompetent persons”.

Chairman of ASUP, Ramat Polytechnic chapter, Shuwa Goni, said members of the association have been in “pains and sorrow” due to the hardship brought on them by the slow-paced verification exercise.

“The whole issue boils down to the pledge the governor made in September that all those who had had been captured would be paid within one or two weeks while the exercise continues,” said Mr. Goni.

He said his colleagues were shocked that the governor had reneged on the pledge.

“Some of our members have not been paid for six months, in spite that they have been captured for the last two months”, he said.

“It is sad to note that several families have been made to suffer for no reason.

“Some of our members who are on scholarship abroad are being asked to return to the country just to attend a biometric data capturing that is not effective. Most of them have to abandon their studies to come back and yet they could not be captured”.

Mr. Goni said the state government was not sincere in its quest to trim its expenses through the verification exercise. He said while the government was accusing workers of taking more than they deserve, it was paying very junior civil servants engaged in the biometric exercise salaries beyond their levels.

“The chap that is the head of the biometric data capturing unit was a junior staff of Ramat Polytechnic. He was a level 8 staff but is being paid about N280, 000. When we complained, they said he was enjoying executive approval of the governor. This is not fair.”

The workers then gave the state government 21 days to meet their demands on the exercise or risk an industrial action.

The demands include reinstatement of the allowances of non-teaching staff, the signing into law of the legislation on 65 years retirement age of Polytechnic staff, and payment of promotion benefits from January to date.

“The Unions give a 21-day ultimatum to the state government to address these issues or the unions will be compelled to embark on industrial action as defined by the labour law”, Mr. Goni declared.

The Secretary to the state government, Usman Jidda Shuwa, who is coordinating the verification exercise, declined to comment on the issues raised by the workers.

“I am restricted. Please contact the Head of Service,” he stated in response to a text message. All efforts to get the Head of Service have however failed.