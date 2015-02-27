UNICEF donates school bags to displaced children in Adamawa

Yola IDPs

The United Nations children body, UNICEF, has distributed 5,800 school bags and 15 ultra-modern tents to displaced children of school age under the Safe School Initiative.

Presenting the materials, the representative of UNICEF, Bauchi Zonal office, Maryam Dikwa, said the gesture was to assist teeming displaced children further their education.

Ms. Dikwa urged the state government to ensure fair distribution of the materials for the benefit of the displaced pupils.

In his speech, the Commissioner of Education in the state, Alikidon Voh, thanked UNICEF for the intervention.

Mr. Voh said that the gesture would go a long way in assisting the pupils strengthen their knowledge. He further promised to use the items judiciously for the purpose it was meant for.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Bello Furo, said a committee for the distribution of the materials will be set up.

He reaffirmed that the materials would be distributed across the five internally displaced persons camps in the state.

He said each of the donated bags contained one drawing book, one mathematical set, English normal exercise book, five pieces of pens among others.

