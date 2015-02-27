Yola South LGA recruits 50 community health volunteers

Related News

As part of efforts to improve healthcare service to the grassroots, Yola North Local Government Council has recruited 50 community medical assistant volunteers.

The Director, Public Health Service, Adamawa, Chidama Barka, disclosed this while speaking with some journalists in Yola during the weekend .

“The action is to assist and fill the gap caused by shortage of medical personnel being experienced in the state,” he said. “Recently, Yola South Local Government Area inaugurated 50 Community Medical Assistant Volunteers. The development is to assist and extend primary healthcare provision to grassroots.”

He said that the volunteers were trained to handle common illness such as malaria, pneumonia and diarrhoea.

According to the director, the volunteers were equipped with kits to treat patients before referring them to the nearest clinic.

He said the state was facing a shortage of medical doctors and nurses.

“If we can continue to give training to the community medical volunteers they will fill the gap of the work of our few personnel because we are suffering from a shortage of medical personnel and nurses,” Mr. Barka said.

He advised other local government areas to emulate Yola South.