Adamawa PDP unites for Ribadu

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Adamawa State, has declared full support for the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Nuhu Ribadu, after reconciling aggrieved party members.

Following several meetings of reconciliation, the state chapter of the party on Monday announced support for all candidates contesting elections on its platform.

The meeting, which was presided by Governor James Ngilari, had most of the aggrieved members in attendance.

While addressing the gathering, Mr. Ngilari pledged his support for all the party’s candidates including Mr. Ribadu.

“l have never supported any other governorship candidate except Nuhu Ribadu, I have never worked for anybody and will never work for anybody but for Ribadu,” he said.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the party, Joel Madaki, said “we disagree to agree, we had differences but now it is over, we will work together to ensure victory for our party at all levels”.

In his address, the flag bearer of the party, Mr. Ribadu, thanked all and promised to operate an all-inclusive government.

He urged the people to bury their differences and work for the victory of the party at all levels.

Members who contested the party’s governorship ticket attended the meeting.