Adamawa PDP unites for Ribadu

Nuhu Ribadu
Nuhu Ribadu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Adamawa State, has declared full support for the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Nuhu Ribadu, after reconciling aggrieved party members.

Following several meetings of reconciliation, the state chapter of the party on Monday announced support for all candidates contesting elections on its platform.

The meeting, which was presided by Governor James Ngilari, had most of the aggrieved members in attendance.

While addressing the gathering, Mr. Ngilari pledged his support for all the party’s candidates including Mr. Ribadu.

“l have never supported any other governorship candidate except Nuhu Ribadu, I have never worked for anybody and will never work for anybody but for Ribadu,” he said.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the party, Joel Madaki, said “we disagree to agree, we had differences but now it is over, we will work together to ensure victory for our party at all levels”.

In his address, the flag bearer of the party, Mr. Ribadu, thanked all and promised to operate an all-inclusive government.

He urged the people to bury their differences and work for the victory of the party at all levels.

Members who contested the party’s governorship ticket attended the meeting.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • NTT

    Ribadu is not a grass root politician. Don’t celebrate yet, until is over.

  • progress

    Ribadu I like you as a potential leader, but I believe you are in a wrong party at the wrong time.

    • Scrutiny

      I see him more as the face of our future political and national leadership. Perhaps the sobriquet “change” sits better with him

  • D a n g o t e-C e m e n t-P r

    Promo!Promo!!Promo!!!
    BUY CEMENT
    DIRECT FROM THE FACTORY
    FOR A PROMO PRICE OF #1,300 PER BAG
    AND #300 TO DELIVER PER BAG
    BUYERS CAN ORDER A MINIMUM OF 100BAGS,TRAILER LOAD OF 600BAGS,TRAILER LOAD OF 900BAGSS AND ABOVE,CONTACT THE SALES MANAGER
    MR OJEKERE ON (0706538/3208) OR ASSISTANT SALES MANAGER MRS MARY ON (0813206/6217) FOR INQUIRY