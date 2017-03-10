Buhari’s return excites Nigerians – Report

Related News

The announcement that President Muhammadu Buhari will be returning home from London on Friday after his medical vacation has excited many Nigerians, especially on the social media, the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.

The tweet by @NGRPresident that originally revealed the president’s homecoming, generated over 1,200 retweets, one of the highest, beaten only by the President’s birthday wish to his deputy, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on March 8.

In some reactions, praises were showered on the harbinger of the good news about the president’s return, Femi Adesina, the media and publicity adviser, who broke the news on Friday.

One of the social commentators, Mubashsheer Mustapha said: “Femi Adesina, you have made my day by posting this good news. In fact, words are too scanty to aid the expression of my happiness on seeing this news.

“May God continue to bless you and your entire family, and also grant Mr.President a very good and sound health as well as the wisdom and courage to continue with the good governance of our fatherland.’’

Osquare Okpanachi said, “Baba while you were away, we the hailers match the wailers bumper to bumper and kept them quiet’’.

Jimoh Ibrahim merely posted “Allahu Akbar; Allahu Akbar; Allahu Akbar’’ while Olakunle Longe thanked God for answering his prayers on the president.

Mr. Longe posted, “Thank God for answered prayers. You have done a great and perfect job informing the populace about Mr President as being practised in other civilized countries of the world. Kudos’’.

Henry O. Henry, who saluted Mr. Adesina for breaking the news, said “I can’t wait to see my President and welcome him back home.Kudos to Mr Femi Adesina, Keep the good work going Sir’’.

Jide Adebayo, in his comments, said “salute to professionalism in information management. God bless PMB with greater strength to consolidate the gains of his administration and sanitisation of Nigerian nation.

“There can be no more cheery news at this hour.

Austine Ejeke, however, said, “Shame to bad people! President Buhari is alive! Hale and Hearty!’’, while Auwal Hassan wished the president a safe return home, saying glad for the news….let’s the mischief makers go to …’’.

President Buhari left for London on January 19 partly for holiday and partly for medical checks.

He was initially scheduled to resume work on February 6 but extended the holiday, following the advice of his doctors that he should stay for more tests.

There are speculations in Nigeria that he had been unwell but the presidency has repeatedly dismissed the suggestions.

But visits after visits by prominent Nigerians, including Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly leaders, led by Senate President Bukola Saraki, helped to douse tension.

President Buhari also kept himself in the news with phone conversation with American leader, Donald Trump, AU Leader, Alpha Conde and the King of Morocco. He also at various times spoke with the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, Governors Ibrahim Ganduje of Kano, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and others.

On Thursday, President Buhari received the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Reverend Justin Welby.

NAN