Nasarawa PDP guber candidate to establish reconciliatory centres in troubled communities

The Nasarawa State Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate, Yusuf Agabi, has promised to establish reconciliatory centres across troubled communities if elected as governor of the state.

Addressing party supporters at the on-going campaign rally in Obi local government area, Mr. Agabi said that the centres would serve as an avenue for resolving communal differences to avoid external influence.

Obi local government is among the localities worst hit by crisis that bedevilled the state with about fifteen communities yet to return to their various abode due to the enormity of the crisis.

He explained that the centres would be established across all affected communities, comprising Alago, Eggon, Koro, Mada, as well as Fulani and Gwandara among others.

Mr. Agabi said his administration would also return all the displaced persons back to their various places of abode after the swearing-in ceremony.

He said that the recent insecurity in the state would have been avoided, if proactive measures were taken before it snowballed into serious calamity.

“I always feel worried and disturbed whenever I pass through Tundun-Adabu and other communities that were ravaged with crises because of the level of destruction and killings of our innocent citizens,” he said.

“The crisis is uncalled for, and I want to assure all the affected communities, alongside the victims that our own government has special project on that, and it has to be executed in the first three months of our administration. All the displaced persons will return in no distance period.”