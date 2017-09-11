Chibok boy run over by Boko Haram leaves for surgery in Dubai

Related News

The Dickens Sanomi Foundation kept its promise last month to a six years old boy, Ali Ahmadu, from Chibok village, Borno State, who was run over by Boko Haram terrorists when they invaded his village three years ago.

The incident had left the young Ali devastated and almost hopeless, as he found it difficult to walk again with a spinal cord injury he sustained after Boko Haram motorcycle rode over him as he slept.

However, on August 18, 2017, a ray of hope came young Ali’s way, that could enable him walk.

This came after The Dickens Sanomi Foundation, DSF, offered to pay the entire $48,000 (about N17.5million) medical bill required to help him travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for an appointment at a medical facility specialising in corrective spinal cord surgery operations .

That promise was made when Ali, accompanied by Nuhu Kwajafa, the coordinator of Global Initiative for Peace, Love and Care, GIPLC, an NGO spearheading the campaign for his medical aid, visited the Chairman of the Foundation, Igho Sanomi, along with other Trustee members t solicit their assitance.

On Sunday, September 10, 2017, the DSF made good its promise, as Ali, left Nigeria for Dubai, UAE to receive the treatment, after the Foundation paid the full medical bill of $48,000 (about N17.5 million) for the surgery.

He was accompanied on the trip by the GIPLC Coordinator, Nuhu Kwajafa.

The Foundation, which bankrolled the medical trip, said Ali is expected back in the country in three months.

The arrival of the boy at the departure lounge of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday shortly before boarding his flight to Dubai evoked sympathy from fellow passengers who prayed ceaselessly for his quick recovery.

The people were particularly touched by the rare humanitarian gesture towards Ali by the founder of the Dickens Sanomi Foundation, Igho Sanomi, Chief Executive of Taleveras Group of Companies, commending him for the sacrifice and investment in the life young Ali.

Speaking before their departure, the GIPLC Coordinator, Mr. Kawajafa, said: “Today, the 10th day of September 2017, marks a very important day in the life of Ali, as we arrive the Nnamdi Azikwe International Abuja Airport, for our flight to Dubai.

“This trip triggers the beginning of young Ali Ahmadu’s medical journey to The United Arab Emirates for a corrective surgery so he can walk again and live a normal life as expected for a six year old.

“It’s been about four months since GIPLC madecontact with him, and by the grace of God via the altruistic nature of Igho Charles Sanomi, Chairman of Dickens Sanomi Foundation and its Board of Trustees, the expedition to recovery is now clear and present.

“The travails of young Ali, a six year old boy from Borno State and survivor of the brutality of Boko Haram, in Chibok community, is a compelling revelation of the Nigerian benevolent spirit.

“As a result of the exposure and support by the leadership of the National Assembly, Dickens Sanomi Foundation, and our brothers and sisters of goodwill, GIPLC will continue to ensure that children like Ali stand a better chance of survival, growth and development. On this day, Ali steps beyond the horizon of hope, to a life of endless possibilities.”

GIPLC, a non-governmental, non-faith-based, not-for-profit, charity organisation, was founded in 2006 to cater for orphans and vulnerable children in Nigeria.

The group provides food, medical assistance and learning materials for victims’ development.

The Dickens Sanomi Foundation was established in 2011 by the children of Dickens Sanomi, to commemorate his remarkable life through the provision of charitable support to needy Nigeria’s youth, on whom he placed great value in his lifetime.

The DSF resources are used to deliver and support charitable projects whose aims and activities were in accord with its objective.

The Foundation has been sponsoring essay competitions, musical outreach programmes and literacy awareness campaigns as a way of promoting education of youth in the country.