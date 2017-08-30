Remo youth endorse Babatunde Ajayi as kingmakers pick new Akarigbo this week

Related News

Remoland is set to wear a new look this week as kingmakers put in motion the process of having a new king for the town.

The kingmakers have already approved the names of 19 candidates from Torungunwa Ruling House that will produce the next king.

According to feelers from Remo, the two major contenders to the ancient crown are 86 years old Gabriel Ogunmola, a professor Emeritus, and 55 years old Babatunde Ajayi, a chartered accountant and legal practitioner.

Niyi Adedokun, the convener of Remo Youth Progress, said the youth of the town said, “What Remoland deserve now is Prince Babatunde Ajayi, a seasoned administrator, young and articulate. He is very much in tune with the reality of the modern age and how to merge it with our culture and traditional heritage. That is what the people of Remoland want.”

“Why do you think the new Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Oba Elegushi and co, are selected in their towns? It is because they are vibrant with proven track records of success in their personal and professional life.”

Babatunde Ajayi, the top contender for the position of the next Akarigbo of Remoland, is the Managing Partner of Babington Ashaye & Co. He has over 20 years’ experience in Insolvency and Restructuring and has handled not less than250 Insolvency and Restructuring assignments to date.

Mr. Ajayi handled the Liquidation of Nigeria Airways Ltd as the Assistant Liquidator and the privatisation of the three Steel Rolling Mills in Nigeria as the liquidator through a guided liquidation option. He was also involved in the privatisation of Skypower Aviation Handling Co Limited (SAHCOL). Notable clients include the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Bureau of Public Enterprises.

Mr. Ajayi has a bachelor’s degree in the Social Sciences from the University of Ibadan.He also has a Bachelor’s degree in law (LL.B) and a Master’s degree (LL.M) in law from the University of Lagos, Nigeria. He is a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. He is a Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN. He is the chairman of ICAN Faculty on Insolvency and Corporate Re-Engineering and the Vice President of Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners of

Nigeria, BRIPAN.

He is a distinguished Fellow of INSOL (Insolvency International) and has the honour of being the first qualified Fellow of INSOL International from Africa.

Mr. Ajayi is a member of the International Insolvency Institute (III), which is an invitation only membership of the most senior, experienced and respected practitioners, academics, judges and financial industry professionals in the world. He i is a two time president of the Collectives CIub, Sagamu, the current Chairman Board of Trustees of Collectives Club, Sagamu. He is also a member of Ikoyi Club and Lagos Tennis Club, as well as a trustee of United African Methodist Church.