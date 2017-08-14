Pfizer celebrates 60 years in Nigeria, moves to new office

Related News

Pfizer in Nigeria is celebrating 60 years and marking this milestone with several exciting initiatives and programs. The anniversary is the perfect occasion to look back at the brand’s achievements and reputation for setting the pace in the pharmaceutical industry.

“It is exciting to see Pfizer mark 60 years in Nigeria this year. As we honour the past 60 years, we are looking to the future and expect the remaining part of 2017 to be full of renewed vision, passion and commitment” said Mark Wagstaff, Country Manager Pfizer. “We have made substantial investments to strengthen our development and capabilities in order to better support our communities.”

As part of the activities to mark this anniversary, Pfizer in Nigeria is pleased to announce that it has moved to a new, ultra-modern office to accommodate its growing business operations base. The new office is located at Heritage Place, 7th Floor, 21 Lugard Avenue, Off Alfred Rewanne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos state.

“The office has been designed with advanced technology and green initiatives to better serve our clients and accommodate our staff more effectively and efficiently” noted Margaret Olele, Corporate Affairs Director.

Committed to working together for a healthier world, Pfizer will continue to partner with relevant stakeholders to advance the medical community in Nigeria and drive advocacy in our markets.

