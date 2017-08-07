Bestofbothworlds: Comedians post funny videos

Related News

A few days ago, social media trended with the hash tag #bestofbothworlds. Many Nigerians took delight in writing how the different things they do make them best of both worlds. The trend even got more interesting when Nigerian celebrities like Waje and MosunFilani also put up posts on why they can be considered the best of both worlds.

>> Read here.

Even comedian Frank Donga came up with this funny skits on what makes him the best of both worlds.

See video here.

Apparently, Sunlight 2-in-1 detergent from the stables of Unilever Nigeria Plc., Is the brain behind the hash tag #bestofbothworldswith a video on their YouTube page.

It’sgreat fragrance and sensationalcleaning power makes Sunlight 2-in-1 detergent best of both worlds. #Mysunlight#bestofbothworlds.

We will like to know if you have experienced the amazing #bestofbothworlds benefits of Sunlight 2-in-1 detergent. We’ll love to read from you. For more information on Sunlight 2in1, follow on Instagram@Sunlight_nigeria.