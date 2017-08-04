Nigerian celebrities speak on #bestofbothworlds

Related News

Delectable Nigerian artiste Waje Iruobe popularly called just “Waje” came on her social media pages to share that her being a successful musician and a successful mother makes her #bestofbothworlds.

See her post below:

The post has generated huge number of likes, comments and reposts since Waje put it up.

Apparently, Waje isn’t the only celebrity that has shared what makes her #bestofbothworlds.

See what Yoruba actress Mosunmola Filani posted on her Instagram page.

Interestingly, Kannywood actress, Hadiza Gabon also caught onto the trend and shared the below on her Instagram and FaceBook pages.

This trend has been taken on by Nigerians especially on Twitter.

