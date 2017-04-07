JAMB releases guidelines for Saturday’s mock UTME exam

Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Prof. Ishaq Oloyede (R) addressing a News Conference in Abuja on Friday (7/4/17) on the proposed Computer Based Mock Examination holding Nationwide on Saturday April 8. With him is the Director of Test Administration, Dr Yusuf Lawal 02124/7/4/2017/Deborah Bada/ICE/NAN
The Joint Admissions & Matriculation Board (JAMB) will be conducting the 2017 UTME MOCK Examination tomorrow Saturday, April 8, 2017.

To seamlessly achieve this, the Board has suspended all activities relating to the ongoing registration exercise in ANY CBT Centre from 8pm today being Friday 7th of April, 2017 and to resume on Monday 10th of April 2017.

Candidates for mock examination are to check for their examination venue, time using either registration number or e-mail address on www.jamb.org.ng/checkmockcentre.

Email and text messages have also been sent to candidates.

Candidates would be admitted to their respective centres by the e-slip

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede OFR,
JAMB Registrar.

