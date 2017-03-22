Lagos Assembly clears Elegushi Royal Family over Ebute-Ikate squatters allegations

Related News

The Lagos State House of Assembly has absolved the Elegushi Royal Family of any wrongdoing following allegations leveled against the royal family in a petition to the House over the true ownership of the expanse of land historically known as Ebute-Ikate but which fishermen squatters there refer to as Otodo-Gbame.

This was part of the resolutions of the State House of Assembly passed at its plenary on Thursday, January 12, 2017, after debating the report of an investigation into the allegations of harassment and intimidation sent to the House by the squatters.

According to the findings by the state lawmakers: “The said land called Otodo-Gbame is historically called Ebute-Ikate, which is part of Ikate land that belongs to Elegushi family and not the petitioners. Moreso, the petitioners, who inhabited Otodo-Gbame, are (mostly from Egun tribe of Cotonou and Togo) squatting in the area without the consent or permission from the Elegushi family.”

The House of Assembly consequently directed that “All land owners along the coastal areas of the state should take ownership of their land and report any emergence of shanties and squatters around their land to forestall encroachment.

“His Excellency, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, the Governor of Lagos State should direct appropriate Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to take necessary steps to enforce compliance in respect of the setback policy on development throughout the state; and

“The police and other law enforcement agencies should urgently distinguish between what operates as temporary fishing camps to permanent live-in-shanties so as to prevent the illegal structures from developing into problems for the State.”

Attached is a copy of the House of Assembly Resolution addressed to the Elegushi Royal Family.

