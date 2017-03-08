Gionee M6 Mirror: The perfect phone for everyone

Gionee M6 Mirror: Front view and Back View
Let’s face it. The economy, the dollar, the unending vacationing, and the high price of everything are enough pain to last a lifetime. Only a strange fellow will want a “phone wahala” added to the

list. In my quest to find the perfect phone, devoid of problems; the Gionee M6 Mirror crept into my life.

Here are a few proofs that my Gionee M6 Mirror is the best bargain yet.

The Gionee M6 Mirror has a brilliant camera that gives every picture a semblance of paradise.

Every day, every time and everywhere is Selfie perfect on the phone. With a 13MP rear and 8MP front camera coupled with its face beauty feature, the camera makes beautiful, more beautiful. I doubt if anyone can overcome the temptation and ultimately, obsession with selfies, the M6 Mirror presents.

Gionee M6 Mirror: Front and Rear view

Armed with a 3GB RAM and 16GB ROM, memory is not a problem with the Gionee M6 Mirror.

Unlike my old phone that can hang for Africa, my Gionee M6 Mirror is free of such evil – all thanks to its MT6737T Quad-core 1.5GHz processor.

The Gionee M6 Mirror allows me do more with its split screen feature. I can watch a YouTube video and reply my chats on the same screen, at the same time. Secondly, the M6 Mirror has a screen recorder which means I can even record the activities on my screen. Now, that’s cool.

Furthermore, the Gionee M6 Mirror has a smart remote feature that serves other appliances like helping me put on my television.

Now to the one that blew my mind: the Gionee M6 is a conversation starter anywhere. It has a mirror feel that makes it alluringly beautiful. And with a good battery life, an android 6.0 OS and a 5.5 full High definition display, the Gionee M6 Mirror is definitely a Pack full of wonders.

Gionee M6 Mirror

Take it. The Gionee M6 Mirror is not just a phone, it’s “THE PHONE” for everyone. Visit Jumia online to make your own purchase today.

