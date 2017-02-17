Pfizer raises cancer awareness, sets up support group

Related News

On February 4, Pfizer joined the rest of the world to commemorate World Cancer Day. World Cancer Day is observed to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. It is a singular initiative under which the entire world can unite together in the fight against the global cancer epidemic.

Pfizer partnered with Project PINK BLUE on awareness activities and setting up Abuja’s first breast cancer support group to join the advocacy on breast cancer.

“Cancer has been defined with different pathetic axioms in Nigeria due to the severe pain, death, low survival rate and most painfully metastatic breast cancer. With the UICC Pfizer SPARC grant we have been able to start changing patients’ journey and access to palliative care in Nigeria. As the number of cancer patients grow, we must do everything we can to increase cancer survivors” said the Executive Director of Project PINK BLUE, Runcie C.W. Chidebe

This collaboration is aimed at providing increased awareness on cervical and breast cancers and reaching out to the government to take action against the disease.

Margaret Olele, Corporate Affairs Director of Pfizer Nigeria stated that “Pfizer is committed to spreading knowledge and fostering hope in the fight against cervical and breast cancers as early detection can help in reducing the number of deaths.”

