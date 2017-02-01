Unveiling The Gionee M6 Mirror: A Phone Bigger Than Your Needs

Gionee M6 Mirror (1)

In the scheme of things, the word ‘BIG’ is a recurring decimal. We dream to make it big, ride big cars, live in big houses and buy big phones. The Gionee Family in response to our big desires creates a phone that mirrors them and calls it the GIONEE M6 MIRROR.

Marvel at the sight of the Gionee M6 Mirror

And what it comes with…
Gionee M6 Mirror (2)

Hmmmm, Let’s think inside the box

Gionee M6 Mirror (3)

And the phone… the big screen 5.5 inches High Definition display. It’s not a joking sturv.

Gionee M6 Mirror (4)

The Mirror effect!

Gionee M6 Mirror (5)

The phone did not come alone but we will deal with that later.

Gionee M6 Mirror (6)

The Gionee M6 Mirror surpasses your idea of a perfect design. It combines a Dual Arc Design, 3D Back Arc Mirror Design and a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 not forgetting its Water drop Display.

Gionee M6 Mirror (7)

Here’s the speaker vent

Gionee M6 Mirror (8)

Charging port!

Gionee M6 Mirror (9)

The Gionee M6 Mirror has got an 8MP front camera

Gionee M6 Mirror (10)

And a 13MP rear camera

Gionee M6 Mirror (11)

A big phone deserves a big pouch!

Gionee M6 Mirror (12)

The charger and USB cord.

Gionee M6 Mirror (13)

The Earpiece and Ejector pin.

Gionee M6 Mirror (14)

Let’s power the phone.

Gionee M6 Mirror (15)

There you have it, The Gionee M6 Mirror is alluring, incredible and is definitely your idea of a big phone. Like they say, the ball is in your court.

Visit Jumia online or any phone store closest to you and begin your adventure with the adorable Gionee M6 Mirror.

