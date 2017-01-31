A Save-Our-Soul (SOS) Open Letter To House Of Representatives Committees

Related News

The Chairman,

House of Representatives

Committees on Justice and Human Rights

National Assembly Complex,

Three Arms Zone,

Abuja.

Dear Honourable Chairmen,

GOVERNOR AMINU BELLO MASARI DIRECTIVES TO EFCC TO REVOKE FORMER GOVERNOR IBRAHIM SHEHU SHEMA’S ADMINISTRATIVE BAIL DESPITE SUBSISTING COURT ORDER

This is a petition to request the honourable House Committees on Justice and Human Rights to kindly investigate the activities of Governor Aminu Bello Masari, his Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ahmed Usman El Marzuq; Special Assistant, Rabe Nasir; Director of Public Prosecution, Safiya Umar, and their roles in the ongoing investigation and prosecution of former Governor Ibrahim Shema and his former aides.

We have learnt that the above may have written a letter to the EFCC, asking it to revoke an administrative bail granted former Governor Shema by EFCC which was reaffirmed by a court of competent jurisdiction. The letter which is said to be dated 13th January, 2017 with Reference No.MOG/KT/CON.399/Vol.1, and was written three days after the state’s High Court 3 reaffirmed the administrative bail granted to Mr. Shema. Apparently, the letter demonstrates the overbearing influence of the Katsina State government over the anti-graft agency.

It is common knowledge in Katsina state that Governor Aminu Bello Masari and the above-named who are his aides and petitioners to the EFCC against Ibrahim Shehu Shema, are boasting openly that they would do whatever they can to humiliate, denigrate and condemn former Governor Shema and his former aides in Katsina state. They are equally determined to ensure that the EFCC dance to their tune.

From the forgoing, it is clearly worrisome that Governor Aminu Bello Masari is using not just the state but federal institutions to carry out his scripted acts.

We are, therefore, by this letter urging the House of Representatives Committee on Justice to thoroughly investigate the above said letter to the EFCC, and the role of Katsina state Attorney General, Ahmed Usman El Marzuq; his Special Assistant, Rabe Nasir; and Katsina state Director of Public Prosecution, Safiya Umar who are said to be sharing offices with EFCC staff in executing the Masari agenda against the tenets of human rights, law and justice which our constitution, laws and regulations stand for. You should take necessary actions to ensure that any injustice or act being perpetrated by Governor Masari and members of his administration who are involved in this illegal act should be thoroughly dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country to serve as deterrent to those who use their public offices to pervert the course of justice.

Signed

Muhammad Umar

President, National Awareness For Justice and Rule of Law

Abuja crescent, kofar Kaura layout

Katsina