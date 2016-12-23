Core TV News debuts on Abuja digital terrestrial

Related News

Core TV News, a 24-hour news channel on cable is now live on the newly launched Abuja digital terrestrial television switched on Thursday by President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

We wish to inform our very esteemed viewers within and outside Nigeria, as well as our advertisers and business partners that Core Tv News operating on multi-tv satellite platform can now be watched on the newly launched digital switch over(dso) in Abuja.

Core TV News will continue to beam balanced news and news features – quality programmes that touch on the socio-economic and political fabrics of our great nation and all black people worldwide.

Core Tv News will remain a voice for the voiceless, with our programmes such as News On The Hour, The People; Legalscope; From The Villa; Gavel to Gavel

and of course, the most complete breakfast programme on TV, Core Digest.

Coming in the new year also is our launch on Multichoice platform of GOTV and DSTV.

SIGNED:

Olajide Adediran

Group Managing Director

Core TC News/Core Media Services Limited