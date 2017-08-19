JUST IN: Buhari returns to Nigeria today – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country later today after receiving medical attention in London, the presidency has said.
 
The president is set to return after over 100 days in London for medical treatment.
 
He left the country on May 7 after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.
 
Mr. Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m. on Monday, Femi Adesina, his spokesperson told PREMIUM TIMES.
 
“He thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge.”

  • Frank Bassey

    I RECEIVED THIS POST TODAY:
    “Thanks to Nigerians in London for legally obtaining protest rights to barricade
    President Buhari’s London residence for round the clock RESUME OR RESIGN protest
    including; candle-lit marches around Buhari’s London residence. Within 24 hours of
    their obtaining protest march permit in London President Buhari had no option but
    to flee to Nigeria if he is to avoid international disgrace for sitting tight in London
    for over 100 days and expecting to be taken seriously as a President of Nigeria.
    Kudos also go to the British Home Affairs Secretary for facilitating the permit to
    smoke out a seemingly laggard Muhamadu Buhari from his hiding place in London.”