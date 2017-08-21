“Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable” – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the federal government would not tolerate separatist movements and inflammatory statements that threaten Nigeria unity and stability.

“Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable,” Mr. Buhari said in a nationwide broadcast to the nation Monday morning, two days after returning to the country from the United Kingdom.

The President had been in London for 103 days to treat undisclosed ailment, before returning to Nigeria on Saturday.

In his broadcast, he said his government would not “allow irresponsible elements” to threaten Nigeria’s unity and stability.

More to come.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Mani_Kay

    Who is more irresponsible in Nigeria than a WASC forging Buhari?

    • Olaola

      Your Asewo mother and drunkard father. Son of a donkey from the cursed jungle in the SE zoo of Nigeria.

      • emmanuel

        Who is more Asewo than your mother? She flips her wrapper aside after some meal of Amala at an Owambe to have a quick one with whoever sprayed much money at the party, so she can go home with something to prepare for next week asö ebi. either at the toilet or behind a parked car.
        She gives birth to you without any semblance of the man at home, then she and her family tell how you look like your paternal grandmother fro your ear (of course after doing some juju to close the eyes of your father and his family members). – shame

  • Dan_Arewa

    Hahahhaha.
    Yes oooooo.
    Nigerian`s UNITY IS NOT NEGOTIATABLE.
    Any body that have another country that`s better than Nigeria should leave so That we can Salvage our country to greater part.
    Those that wish him evil should go and hug a transformer.

    • emmanuel

      So you can keep producing semi-literates who holds high offices and produce nothing?
      If those who have Oil goes, will you not be happy? Is Nigeria trully useful to anyone except your people?
      If a black South African walk into any gathering in Nigeria today, heads would turn to look at him or her with some respect. But if a Nigerian walk into a gathering anywhere in the world they would all take caution going forward, Afghanistan inclusive so what are we non-negotiable about.
      For your information, if Nigeria is annulled today through negotiation, your part will be better than what it is today. Because your people will become productive.
      Cattle ranching alone can give equivalent of all the jobs your people have in bith public and civil service.
      Think!

      • Dan_Arewa

        What make Nigerian to be hated in other country are drug business, fraud, prostitution etc.

  • Egbu Yugo

    Sigh! Still going about this the wrong way.

  • Olaola

    It’s about time someone with some gusto stand up to these criminals elements masquerading as freedom fighters.
    Welcome back Mr President. Give them HELL on earth.

  • Olaola

    Thag friend of yours was referring to your father and fore fathers who went crazy from drinking too much ogogoro and consuming human flesh. I’m sure it’s still affecting your thinking faculties.

  • Emmanuel

    Well meaning Nigerians are indeed happy over our amiable President’s return but those who make corruption their pass time are in disarray as their end is near.Welcome back Mr President.

    • emmanuel

      We have not seen Mr. Oke of $46 million or Grass cutter arrested. We have not heard of the balance of the loot from where Oke took his own.
      Are you saying that those cases are saintly behaviours? The Bible i know says “those who cover their sins will not prosper”. No wonder this government keep taking Nigeria through retrogressive path.
      In December 2015, Lai Mohammed collected N15 million from BON, we also read report of Burutai, Dambazzau, Magu etc involvement in some shady deals.
      If they are untouchables, why not leave everybody to go on stealing?
      Or you want me to provide evidence like you people would always say, when those in current government are caught pants down?