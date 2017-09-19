Ex-NYSC DG Yusuf Bomoi is dead

Related News

A former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Yusuf Bomoi, is dead.

Mr. Bomoi died on Monday after a brief illness, an official of the NYSC told PREMIUM TIMES.

The ‎corps also confirmed the news on its Twitter handle, @nysc_org.

‎The official said the management of the NYSC will pay a condolence visit to Mr. Bomoi’s family on Tuesday and an official statement will also be released.

Mr. Bomoi was the 13th Director General of the NYSC. He served from October 2004 to November 2009.

Details later…