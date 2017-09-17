Saraki to meet SERAP, other CSOs on senators’ pay

Related News

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has invited Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to a roundtable over the “contentious” salaries of lawmakers, his media aide, Bamikole Omishore, has said.

Mr. Omishore, the Special Adviser to Saraki on New Media, via a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, said the meeting would be to give more details on the earnings of senators.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, wrote Mr. Saraki urging him to urgently explain to Nigerians, “if it is true that a Senator gets N29 million in monthly pay, and over N3 billion a year.’’

Reacting to request by SERAP, Mr. Omishore pointed out that the Senate had already released budget breakdown and pay slips of lawmakers and surprised that some Nigerians were still not clear on the matter.

“The attention of the office of the President of the Senate has been drawn to demand for more details regarding the earnings of senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Having released the breakdown of the National Assembly budget, the most comprehensive in the history of Nigerian Senate, it seems the release of pay slips is yet to clarify earnings of Nigerian senators.

“Senate President has agreed to a roundtable with SERAP and other CSOs to enlighten them and answer genuine questions regarding the matter.

“I will make contact with SERAP and other CSOs for a date convenient for all parties in the next few days,” Mr. Omishore said.

(NAN)