Nigeria has endless flow of talents, cannot fail – Osinbajo

Related News

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has described Nigeria as a country with an endless flow of talents, which he was proud of and hoped would become a great nation.

He said this at a literary event tagged: “Activating Success with Love Idoko’’ and presentation of a compendium “Celebrating 100 Episodes’’ being broadcast-to-print works of a young Nigerian, Love Idoko.

He said that the works of the author showcased the future of the country.

According to him, the calibre of persons who graced the event was a reflection of the saying that what you sow you reap.

“If you sow encouragement and help others to succeed, you reap from it.”

Mr. Osinbajo noted that everyone turned up to encourage the youth for all the encouragements and motivation that she had given other people.

“I am just fascinated not just by the potential of this country but the fact that there is no way this country can fail,” he said.

According to him, people said all sorts of things about the country including the country being maligned by its citizens but Nigerians yet react swiftly to such offending statements to protect their integrity.

“I am impressed about Nigeria and I think that what there is about this great nation is just an endless flow of talents, endless flow of creativity and endless flow of energy.

While commending the diligence of the motivational speaker and the master of ceremonies at the event, he hinted that one would see so much talent and creativity among Nigerians in many other events in the country.

“I am extremely proud of our country and I very strongly believe that our country is certainly going to be a great nation.

“It is not going to depend on many of us but on a lot of very young people who are multi-tasking, creative and able to stick to it a long time,” he said.

Mr. Osinbajo noted that everyone had a talent but what was not easy to find was the ability to do the same thing over and over no matter how difficult or boring.

He urged the youth to remain steadfast in their noble endeavours as success would be theirs in the end.

He said it was difficult to do 100 episodes of anything and hailed the determination of the author to achieve the feat with integrity.

Mr. Osinbajo, who went spiritual on the author’s works and family background, noted that anyone who declared his or her faith openly would always succeed.

He, however, noted that such declaration left a lot of responsibility on the person to not only love Jesus Christ but to do what Jesus Christ calls Christians to do.

“For us as Christians today the big issue is how to love our neighbours, those people who do not belong to our faith,’’ he said.

He observed that one might think it unwise to help people who made things difficult for them but added that “Jesus Christ said we must love our enemies and pray for those who despise us.’’

He said such practice was a big challenge but if Christians adhered to the teaching this country would be a better place.

A motivational Speaker, Ubong King, said that the only way for one to predict one’s future was to create it which the author had done.

He noted that the compendium contained many inspirational ideas told by those who experienced them, adding that there was the need for Nigerians to have mentors who had value.

According to him, 40 per cent of Nigeria’s jobless people become so because they lack skills which is why there is high prostitution, robbery and heinous crimes.

“People should use their talents to develop themselves and create wealth rather than wait on government for jobs’’ he said, adding “the new oil in the world is called data.’’

The event was attended by legal luminaries, captains of industry and past and serving politicians, who pledged to support the works of the author.

Idoko is a media consultant, event planner and motivational speaker while the book is a compilation of TV programmes aimed at inspiring people to do positive things with their lives and maximize their potential.

(NAN)