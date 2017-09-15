ASUU Strike: Lecturers meet govt delegation, fix another meeting for Monday

Related News

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on Friday held a closed-door meeting with the representatives of the federal government.

The meeting, held at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in Abuja, was to allow the lecturers brief the government on the outcome of the congresses by various chapters of ASUU.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the various chapters of ASUU held congresses to review the offer of the federal government and decide whether or not to suspend their strike. Some of the branches wanted the strike suspended while others voted for a continuation.

Although the National Executive Council of the union reportedly met late Friday night to collate the stance of the various chapters, officials have kept sealed lips on what the decision of the lecturers is; until Friday’s unannounced meeting.

When a PREMIUM TIMES reporter arrived the venue of the meeting at about 7:15 p.m. on Friday, the various officials and the government delegation were seen coming out of the meeting.

They declined to comment on what was discussed.

However, Samuel Olowookere, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Labour and Employment told PREMIUM TIMES that that there will be another meeting between the government and ASUU by 3 p.m. on Monday.

The lecturers have been on strike for one month over several issues including non-payment of due salaries and allowances and poor funding of universities.