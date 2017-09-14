UPDATED: Calm returns to Jos, large police deployment in volatile areas

Plateau state on map
Plateau state on map

Calm has returned to the parts of Jos where there was a minor clash between some Hausa and Igbo residents

A witness said the police have taken over the Rwang Pam street and Ahmadu Bello way, the scenes of the violent incident.

“Everything is under control now as everyone is now rushing back home,” the witness, who asked she not be named for security reasons, said.

Another witness who resides in the area also said the situation is calm.

“The situation is calm now, we can see the police everywhere.”

The situation was said to have been caused by a disagreement between some Hausa and Igbo residents of Rwang Pam street over the ongoing violence in Abia.

“I’m passing through the location right now. Just a small group of hausa/igbo having disagreement.security has calmed the tensions already,” a Twitter user @julskat said.

The police, whose new commissioner recently assumed duties, have not released any statement on the incident as at the time of this report.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Gov. Okowa Mouth

    Exactly what Buhari has called for, evil and wicked monster president. He wants to set Nigeria on fire so he can loot like his predecessors.

    • systematic

      U are animal

      • Gov. Okowa Mouth

        Yes I am animal just like your father and mother.

        • systematic

          Biafraud shame on u

          • Gov. Okowa Mouth

            Animal pikin shame on your generational lineage.

  • systematic

    KANU most pay the price

  • Rollingdollar

    Evil Buhari, this is the crisis you have instigated. God will surely punish you for your unquenchable thirst for human blood. Hopeless President

    • systematic

      Biafraud can u see what ur main cause for their brothers up north, that is the result of what the are doing

  • The Optimist

    Sheer nonsense end result of jobless criminals called IPOB. What do they expect when they stop and search interstate vehicles for a particular tribe? All these post civil war IPOB youths are just invariably setting flames on their fellow Igbos up north. Nonsense approach to an agitation.

    • Agba

      After a lot of warning for them to vacate boko haram region,but they ignore it

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      SHUT THE HELL UP, YOUR BRAINLESS TYRANT SENT ARMOURED VEHICLES AND TROOPS INTO THE STREETS OF A PEACEFUL CIVILIAN POPULATION TO SHOW FORCE ?

      iN A SPACE OF 4 DAYS THERE HAS BEEN AT LEAST 20 EXTRA-JUDICIAL KILLINGS BY THESE ILL-TRAINED TROOPS AND YOU EXPECT iGBO TO KEEP QUIET ?

    • Bernard Okoye Ogoegbunam

      Your a common criminal and bloodsucker

    • Factual Bob

      You can’t be seating on my nose for long,and expect me NOT to react against you. Do you expect the marginalized, and oppressed Igbos to eulogize the oppressors and invaders?

  • systematic

    This is just a signal for biafraud and kanu