UPDATED: Calm returns to Jos, large police deployment in volatile areas

Calm has returned to the parts of Jos where there was a minor clash between some Hausa and Igbo residents

A witness said the police have taken over the Rwang Pam street and Ahmadu Bello way, the scenes of the violent incident.

“Everything is under control now as everyone is now rushing back home,” the witness, who asked she not be named for security reasons, said.

Another witness who resides in the area also said the situation is calm.

“The situation is calm now, we can see the police everywhere.”

The situation was said to have been caused by a disagreement between some Hausa and Igbo residents of Rwang Pam street over the ongoing violence in Abia.

“I’m passing through the location right now. Just a small group of hausa/igbo having disagreement.security has calmed the tensions already,” a Twitter user @julskat said.

The police, whose new commissioner recently assumed duties, have not released any statement on the incident as at the time of this report.