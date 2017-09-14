BREAKING: Violence erupts in Jos

Reports reaching PREMIUM TIMES indicate an ongoing ethnic clash between Hausa and Igbos in Jos, the Plateau State capital.
 
Residents said several people have been injured along Rwang Pam street, an area said to be dominated by Igbos, and Ahmadu Bello way.
 
Police and other security officials have, however, arrived to calm the situation.
 
Details later….

