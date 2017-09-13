Jos transmission station gutted by fire; Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau affected

A power transmission station that was gutted by fire in Jos on Wednesday (13/9/17). 04868/13/9/2017/ Sunday Adah /NAN
A power transmission station that was gutted by fire in Jos on Wednesday (13/9/17). 04868/13/9/2017/ Sunday Adah /NAN

A power transmission station in Jos was on Tuesday gutted by fire which affected electricity supply in Bauchi, Plateau and Gombe states respectively.

Details of the cause of the fire are yet to be ascertained but sources at the Jos Electricity Distribution company, JEDC, confirmed that the fire started at about 4:47 p.m. on Tuesday.

The JEDC has since reacted to the fire.

“Dear customers, we apologise for the outage being experienced in Bauchi, Gombe and Plateau states. The outage is due to fire outbreak at the TCN supply station”, it said on its Facebook page.

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, the head of corporate communication, JEDC, Friday Elijah, confirmed the cause of the power outage.

Mr. Friday who regretted the inconvenience suffered by customers in the affected areas disclosed that a team of engineers has been mobilised to the scene of the incident with the view to restoring power within the shortest possible time.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.