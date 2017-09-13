Jos transmission station gutted by fire; Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau affected

Related News

A power transmission station in Jos was on Tuesday gutted by fire which affected electricity supply in Bauchi, Plateau and Gombe states respectively.

Details of the cause of the fire are yet to be ascertained but sources at the Jos Electricity Distribution company, JEDC, confirmed that the fire started at about 4:47 p.m. on Tuesday.

The JEDC has since reacted to the fire.

“Dear customers, we apologise for the outage being experienced in Bauchi, Gombe and Plateau states. The outage is due to fire outbreak at the TCN supply station”, it said on its Facebook page.

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, the head of corporate communication, JEDC, Friday Elijah, confirmed the cause of the power outage.

Mr. Friday who regretted the inconvenience suffered by customers in the affected areas disclosed that a team of engineers has been mobilised to the scene of the incident with the view to restoring power within the shortest possible time.