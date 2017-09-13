NNPC sets up eight committees to rehabilitate refineries

NNPC Headquarters, Abuja [Photo Credit: Thisday]
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has inaugurated eight committees charged with returning the nation’s three refineries to their nameplate capacities by the year 2019.

A statement by Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC spokesperson, said the move was in line with the presidential mandate of rehabilitating the nation’s three refineries.

The statement noted that the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Maikanti Baru, charged the committees to deploy “out of the box solutions” to ensure that the refineries return to their good old days of top class performance.

“I am convinced that the teams we have selected here today will give the necessary direction towards returning the refineries back to their optimal levels of performance,” Mr. Baru said.

The GMD explained that in executing the assignment, the committees were expected to deliver well and within schedule as according to him, time was of the essence. He noted further that although the target for the refineries rehab was to return them to 90 per cent capacity utilisation before the end of 2019, but with more commitment from the committees, 100 per cent capacity utilisation was achievable.

“We want to show everyone that we can fully run the refineries. You must all work together to operate them at 100 per cent capacity as this was the only way to ensure profitability,” Mr. Baru stated, adding that “we can fix the refineries but without the right people to operate them, they would go back to where they were or even worse.”

In his remarks, the Chief Operating Officer Refineries and Petrochemicals, Anibor Kragha, informed that the 2019 target was the first time in 20 years that there was both the political will and the economic climate to ensure effective retrofitting of the refineries.  

He further said that over 28 Expressions of Interest had been received so far for the financing of the rehabilitation project and that the goal was to get more by the end of the year.

“Payment is therefore hinged on performance, ensuring a win-win situation for Nigeria”, Mr. Kragha said.

    Nigerians are tired of committees and panels. All the ones that were set up right from the time of OBJ what happened to the reports? When Emeka Offor was doing endless TAM what came out of it? And what has happened to him? The day the masses of this country rise in civil disobedience against the crazy bald-heads (thanks to Bob Marley) and chase them out of town there will be immediate revival.

  • Agba

    Rubbishhhh another fraudulent committee,na today yash dey for back.

  • zacchaeus Akinleye

    The insiders who benefit from criminal deals that grounded the NNPC operations cannot be the reformers of the same industry that fuels their greed. Committees have interests to protect, they are not a solution to anything.

  • Gidi

    I am highly skeptical that this can work since interests are not aligned. The business of operation and running of refineries should not be in the hand of government or quasi government agency (a la NNPC). The evidence is quite clear, but the leadership are still pursuing wrong solution.

    Although, i trust Messr Anibor Kragha given he came from private sector, I am afraid his credibility will be tarnished by the usual shenanigan within NNPC.