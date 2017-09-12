Buhari to lead Nigerian Delegation to UN General Assembly

Related News

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will lead the Nigerian delegation to the 72nd UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Mr. Onyeama made this known in Abuja on Tuesday when he briefed the newsmen on the conference scheduled to hold from Sept. 12 to September 25.

He said Nigeria would at the meeting, renew its call for international support for the release of remaining Chibok girls.

He said that Nigeria would also call for comprehensive reform of the UN, particularly the Security Council to reflect effective, equitable and fair representation.

“We are absolutely delighted that, as he did last year, Mr. President will be leading the Nigerian delegation to the UNGA in New York,” Mr. Onyeama said.

“That should be an excellent message to the world that Nigeria is engaged at the very highest level with the international community and it is present in the big and global issues of the day.

“Of course, when we attend UNGA we always have clear objectives of what we want to get out of it for the country.

“We are always keen that Nigeria’s priorities and interests are really pushed and our objectives are achieved.”

According to him, under the leadership of President Buhari the 2017 UNGA will be no exception as the delegation will engage robustly with the international community.

He said that the 2017 UNGA provided a high level window of opportunity to advance Nigeria’s actions toward the promotion of peace and fervent implementation of SDGs.

He said Nigeria would pursue its agenda in line with the theme for the session “Focusing on people: Striving for peace and a decent life for all on a sustainable planet”

Mr. Onyeama said that Nigeria would seek the support of the international community in eradicating the residual traces of terrorism from the northeast of the country.

“Government’s efforts have resulted in the release of over 80 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in Chibok in 2014,” the minister said.

“We will call for continued international support to ensure the safe release and return of the remaining Chibok girls.”

He said that Nigeria would also reiterate call for the repatriation of the proceeds of illicit financial assets to countries of origin.

He said that Nigeria at the 2016 UNGA co-sponsored the resolution on repatriation of illicit financial assets to countries of origin.

“At the 72nd Session, the country will follow-up on this resolution and call for international cooperation to combat illicit flows and enhance asset recovery to foster sustainable development.

“Nigeria will also advocate for the eradication of poverty through partnerships which focus attention on people and planet in line with SDG Goal 1

“In this connection Nigeria will call for the continued support and cooperation of the international community to achieve this goal,” the minister said.

According to him, Nigeria will seize the opportunity to take stock of the progress and achievement it has made since the adoption of the global agenda.

He said that Nigeria was keen on the reformation of the UN, particularly the Security Council, to reflect an even-handed and fair representation.

“The UN must scale up its process of change and reform to strengthen its delivery capacity to meet new demands and deliver its vital services in most effective and efficient manner.

“The contemporary call for the reform of the UN Security Council is for a transparent, accountable Council. To this effect, Nigeria will call for the comprehensive reform of the UN.

“Africa must be adequately represented on the Security Council in the Permanent membership category.

In this regard, Nigeria stands ready to serve Africa and the world in advancing international peace and security,” he said.

(NAN)