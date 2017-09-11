Nigerian Govt. Meeting With Universities’ Non-Academic Workers’ Unions Botched

chris-ngige

The Joint Action Committee, JAC, of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU; Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU; and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, refused to attend a meeting with the federal government scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday

The unions said they were not aware of the meeting called to avert the strike by the unions which began today.

Meanwhile the spokesperson of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Samuel Olowookere, who confirmed that a closed-door meeting with the unions was scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday, later said it has been postponed to Thursday noon.

The official itinerary of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, sighted by PREMIUM TIMES also indicated he was to meet with the unions at the said time.

But in an interview with this newspaper, the National Public Relations Officer of SSANU, Abdussobur Salaam, said the unions did not get an invite to any such meeting.

“As far as I know, no letter has been written and we have not received any,”Mr Salaam said.

“We don’t have an invitation,” he stressed when told of confirmation of the schedule.

The unions officially commenced a nationwide strike on Monday over demands for improved funding of universities and welfare of workers.

  • Frank Bassey

    After this group, the Polytechnic lecturers and non-academic staff will take their turn. The education system will continue to crumble; who cares. After all, our President and his lieutenants train their children in foreign universities,