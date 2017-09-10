Suit seeking revocation of Nnamdi Kanu’s bail may not be heard till October

Related News

Despite the government’s application for the revocation of the bail of the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, the case may not be heard till the next adjourned date on October 17, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

The justice ministry in August announced it had filed an application seeking the cancellation of the bail granted Mr. Kanu.

The government accused the IPOB leader of violating his bail conditions granted by Justice Binta Nyako over his trial for alleged treason.

Should the court revoke the bail, Mr. Kanu could be re-arrested and detained; with Nigerians expressing diverse views on the matter.

When asked when the government’s request would be heard by the court, Salihu Isah, spokesperson for the Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, said the date of hearing on the matter will be made public, once fixed.

“When it is time, we will let you know. The matter will surely be heard publicly,” said Mr Isah said.

Reacting, the IPOB leader’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said the only information within his reach is that all matters regarding his client will be heard at the next adjourned date, thus indicating the government’s request will not be heard until October 17.

Mr. Kanu is facing trial alongside four other defendants on allegations of treasonable felony among other offences.

He was first charged in October 2015 and held in detention by Nigerian security operatives till April, 25 when an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court granted him bail on health grounds.

The court listed 12 main conditions including an order that Mr. Kanu must not be seen in a crowd of more than 10 people and that he must not grant interviews to journalists. He was also to avoid holding any form of rally.

The Nigerian government recently accused Mr. Kanu of ‘flagrant disobedience’ of the court order and called for his re-arrest.

Mr Kanu is also accused of acting against the security interest of the nation by establishing the Biafra security service, an illegal outfit according to the Nigerian government.

Although Mr Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor said the move to re-arrest his client is an inappropriate action, lawyers have said that the Nigerian government acted within its constituted powers to initiate the appeal.

Mr. Kanu has dared the Nigerian government, saying he cannot be re-arrested, despite the said application.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had said shortly after his return from medical vacation that the government will not tolerate any attempt at dividing the nation. Mr Buhari also warned some persons and groups against “crossing the national red lines.”

The president also noted in the August 21 speech that a discussion he had with the late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, a prominent leader from the South-eastern region, had harped on the indissolubility of Nigeria’s union.

Mr. Ojukwu, a former military governor of the old eastern region, led the Biafran side in the July 6, 1967- January 15, 1970, Civil War that rocked the nation and left in its wake huge human and material losses.