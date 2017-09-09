2019: ‎Osinbajo disowns group asking him to run for president

Related News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday issued a disclaimer on a political group that is pushing for him to run in the 2019 presidential election.

The group, which remains largely faceless, said it launched a website to create awareness for the vice president because “he is the right ruler for Nigeria.”

It listed its operational base as Belfast, Northern Ireland, with an obviously fictitious phone number.

Yet the group did not claim any links to Mr. Osinbajo. In fact, it put up a screaming disclaimer on its page that its activities were unconnected to the VP.

“Note that Osinbajo did not endorse this volunteer group. We have never met him. We are strong believers in the fact that he is the right ruler for Nigeria and must create a peoples volunteer base for him,” the group stated on its website

Notwithstanding, Mr. Osinbajo issued a short statement through his spokesperson on Saturday, urging Nigerians to disregard the activities of the faceless individuals.

“Please disregard this website created by faceless people for mischievous purposes. It has absolutely nothing to do with the Vice Presiden,” the VP’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, wrote on Twitter.