2019: ‎Osinbajo disowns group asking him to run for president

Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday issued a disclaimer on a political group that is pushing for him to run in the 2019 presidential election.

The group, which remains largely faceless, said it launched a website to create awareness for the vice president because “he is the right ruler for Nigeria.”

It listed its operational base as Belfast, Northern Ireland, with an obviously fictitious phone number.

Yet the group did not claim any links to Mr. Osinbajo. In fact, it put up a screaming disclaimer on its page that its activities were unconnected to the VP.

“Note that Osinbajo did not endorse this volunteer group. We have never met him. We are strong believers in the fact that he is the right ruler for Nigeria and must create a peoples volunteer base for him,” the group stated on its website

Notwithstanding, Mr. Osinbajo issued a short statement through his spokesperson on Saturday, urging Nigerians to disregard the activities of the faceless individuals.

“Please disregard this website created by faceless people for mischievous purposes. It has absolutely nothing to do with the Vice Presiden,” the VP’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, wrote on Twitter.

  • Bright Ezeh

    Wise Man and Wise decision

  • sab

    Always an elwment of truth in every rumour, more crisis in the house loading

    • princegab

      Not always, bro.

    • abodes_124

      no fire without smoke eh?

  • sab

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    Osinbajo is too fearful to try that stuff with his Fulani masters, he is running for cover….poor guy .

    • princegab

      It’s the handiwork of looters. Looters will do anything to bring pmb’s administration down. Never can tell, Malami’s half of the Presidency could be aiding and abetting these evil doers.

      • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

        Personally, I think Buhari is not in control and has nothing to offer any more. He would go and attend to his cattle and take visits from his grand children at Daura if Nigeria were to be a serious country . Nigerian government at the moment is a mediocre Hausa Fulani fiefdom piloting the country in circles . The only order Buhari can render is tell Buratai to go and kill some more Igbos in the SE.

        • princegab

          Yes pmb is not in control never has. But the good news is that the economic team lead by the vp is doing great. They could keep invoking the name of pmb to do more. My advice to the youths is not to vote for apc should they refused to restructure naija before 2019 elections. Apc could as well start to oil its election rigging machine.

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            I have long made up my mind that the skewed political configuration which was imposed on Nigeria by erstwhile northern military dictators is an undue advantage of injustice which the Hausa-Fulani will fight to retain hence I declared for Biafra, I was in your train before fighting for restructure but the uncivilized body language of the north changed my mind.

          • princegab

            But who is deceiving whom? The skewed political configuration makes others survive and only favours northern poverty and ultimate extinction. Willy nilly, the poor northern masses will be emancipated by the southerns.
            The continuation of BH is borne from the realization that the north is limited to sokoto and kano but again, in vain is the approach of using BH. Because the result will be the opposite of their intentions. The north is in a dark hole and the cabals are digging deeper. The country wil fair much better for every body, all the tribes and ethnic groups if the northern conservative looses their grip on her.

          • abodes_124

            Restructure is doable and reasonable. Methinks Biafra as an independent nation is a bridge too far at the moment.

    • marcos avelino

      Fulani this Fulani that when Jonathan ruled there was never Ijaw this – Ijaw that , even though Clark , Asari , Tompolo and co etc were riding rough shod with the most outrageous threats Now no fulani has ever made any claim or threatened any group ! You belong to southern retarded primitive people who could not read or write until just two generations. Grow up the world is no longer about tribes but individual safe interest. The tribal group is now an unweildy contraption numbering in the millions and mean nothing to its individual members survival Even nation states dont mean much. Tribes played their role when africans lived in the bush in state of nature isolated and fearful. grow up moron and stop your childish primitive antics

      • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

        Well Biafrans are one of the most educated in the world on a population ratio basis while the Nigerian north is one of the most illiterate regions of the world according to the last UN report on international education .

        The Ijaw will not be faulted because they believe in equity and they are a tolerant society so no one can fault them but the Fulani have been cheating the whole country and they are violent and extremist, they are free-loaders who believe in injustice and subjugation hence one cannot help but keep raising an alarm. I am not a tribalist, I am a humanist who will fight injustice no matter where it arises.

        • marcos avelino

          How many nobel lauretes do you have from Biafra ? Biafrans are the highest criminal roup in the world per capita. Go to Dubai , Bangkok , Karachi , Houston , Beijing , Bombay prisons and nine in ten african prisoners are Ibos. Your people have a bi chunk of criminal genes in their DNA What Biafra needs is the amalekite treatment the one your new lord ( 70 years only ) ordered in which all the 180,000 were put to the blade , only the virgins were taken as sex slaves. Read —

          Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass.” (I Samuel 15:2-3)

          Thats what will visit the scoure of humanity your evil tribe

          • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

            Hate.

          • marcos avelino

            When you attack the fulanis day in day out its civilised discourse but when the babaric criminal subhuman nature of your most monstrous tribe is pointed out its hate. Nigeria’s name was solied in the world by the character of your people even your white masters in europe know that. They can differentiate between a sober , reflective , patient , dignified Fulani from a noisy , greedy , animalistic Ibo

          • abodes_124

            Quoting United nations statistics on literacy and developemendt indices is slightly different from ‘Your people have a bi chunk of criminal genes in their DNA What Biafra needs is the amalekite treatment the one your new lord ( 70 years only ) ordered in which all the 180,000 were put to the blade , only the virgins were taken as sex slaves.’

          • Julius

            OBJ made your clueless dumb brother Jonathan the President !!. The North never wanted him . I guess they knew what we the Yorubas didn’t know…that he is a corrupted and incompetent dumb ass !

      • concernednigerian

        Are you serious? Have you not been hearing vehement assertions that Northerners are entitled to two terms of office at the Presidency to counter-balance the number of years of Southerners since the enthronement of democracy? You must be an apostle of utopia.

      • abodes_124

        ‘Now no fulani has ever made any claim or threatened any group ! ‘ Are you serious ? Go tell that to the hundreds who have been killed , wounded or raped by rampaging Fulani Herdsmen or the Igbos who have been told to quit Northern Nigeria by October 1st or else…..

  • Al

    They are on the right track that’s if baba buhari decide not to contest, then the project will see the light of the day. Osinbajo is a true-hearted, he will definitely have the blessing of buhari himself as well all Nigerians if the time is reap for that.

    • abodes_124

      unfortunately if Baba does not contest anoter person from the North will contest i his place. It will be a toss up between El Rufai and Atiku. El Rufai is rooting for the northern vote while Atiku is rooting for the Nigerian vote. However their fates will depend on which way Tinubu swings firstly at the nomination stage and later during the elections.

  • Intrepid

    Osibanjo can’t you contest for the presidency? Abi you no waka come?

  • Arabakpura

    The whole truth is that the North is urging Buhari on to manage and stay out his tenure so that they will not experience another jonathanian effect! Buhari will not contest again and I can wager this with anybody! If you doubt me, read Hell Rufai’s speeches!

  • Dr Pat Kolawole Awosan

    Such faceless group in Belfast,Northern-Ireland, must be those vicious,wicked and inconsequential group that stands for nothing good at the end as such group, is attempting to cause friction between vice-president Yemi Osinbajo, and president Muhammadu Buhari, in order to help PDP, which represents advance-corruption top-guns in Nigeria, to gain access to our presidency again so as to completely drain all our recovery national public treasuries to further enrich PDP top guns again.Nigerians, have been beaten with hurting wound by PDP, as any group in Belfast,Northern Ireland, thought Nigerians, can be reil-roaded again.

    • Net Scrolls

      Dr Pat, If you are joking, it is a joke taken too far. What has this faceless group got to do with PDP or any party? You should have let the truth unfold before jumping into a confusing conclusion.

      • concernednigerian

        At least you understood what the learned Doctor is struggling to convey. Please tell him to use punctuations in his sentences.

        • Factual Bob

          Who is learned doctor? Pat Awosan is a refugee babalawo.

    • abodes_124

      How does promoting Osinbajo help the PDP. They will find him a harder candidate to beat than Baba.

  • MilitaryPolice01

    Even a horny chimpanzee knows that VP Osinbajo is not behind this.

    Clearly the handiwork of schemers intent on knocking the head of both principals together and in so doing justify the removal of Prof from the 2019 joint ticket.

    • abodes_124

      That does not remove the fact that he has demonstrated that he will indeed make a better President for Nigeria than the present hapless incumbent