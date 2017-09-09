‎JUST IN: OAU suspends Students Union officials who fought over money

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University has suspended two Students’ Union officials over a recent violence.

The Vice President of the Students union, Jacob Tosin, popularly known as Emerald, and the Director of Socials, Adedayo Afolabi, popularly known as Lamba, were suspended indefinitely.

The suspension was confirmed by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Yemi Ogunbodede, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

“We have procedures of doing things,we have followed the procedure and we have arrived at a decision,the news is true don’t doubt it,” the professor said.

