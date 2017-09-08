Nigerians mobilised to “Pray For Buhari” accuse organisers of pocketing their pay, seize car

Related News

Nigerians mobilised to the Eagle Square, Abuja, to “pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and the peace of the country” have accused the organisers, the National Youth Council of Nigeria, of denying them their promised incentives.

PREMIUM TIMES interacted with some of them Friday night at Wuse 2, where they had grounded the a vehicle belonging to the chairman of the Taraba chapter of NYCN, identified as Emma George.

They believed Mr. George collected money meant for them but decided to pocket the funds.

“We were mobilised from far far places, Keffi, Mararaba,” one of them said, “and we started the prayer 9 O’clock and till now we have not eaten any thing.”

“We can’t even go home because we all brought other people. We were promised N1,500 each but Emma George from Taraba pocketed our money. So, we heard they wanted to hold meeting here (Chelsea Hotel), we then decided to come. We didn’t see him but we seized the car from his driver.”

The aggrieved “hired prayer warriors” said they would take the vehicle to Mararaba.

“Is that how to move Nigeria forward? Money meant for many people was taken by one person,” queried another person, Arume.

They said the prayer at the Eagles Square had the backing of the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.

As matter of business, in Abuja there are individuals who help politicians organise protests, rallies and other actions with incentives to participants, mostly poor jobless citizens living in the suburbs of Nigeria’s capital city.