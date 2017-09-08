Police confirm re-arrest of rapist, killer of eight-year-old girl who escaped from custody

Related News

The police have re-arrested the alleged rapist and killer of an eight-year-old girl after he escaped from their custody in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Force spokesperson in Abuja, Jimoh Moshood, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES Friday evening that Ifeanyi Dike, 23, was re-arrested in Jos, Plateau State, on Thursday, exactly 19 days after he escaped from the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Port Harcourt.

The police had declared a manhunt for the suspect, amidst a national outrage.

The suspect, identified as a 200-level student of the University of Port Harcourt, was nabbed by a local vigilante group on August 19 with a sack containing the mutilated body of the little girl, Chikamso Victory, whom he allegedly murdered. But he escaped from police custody a few hours later, on the same day.

The girl’s body had its vagina, fingers, breasts, and tongue cut off, apparently for ritual purposes. The suspect was said to be on his way to dispose of the body when he was caught and then handed over to the police.

Mr. Dike’s escape led to the dismissal and arraignment of a police sergeant, Johnbosco Okoroeze, who was the officer investigating the rape and murder allegation against him.